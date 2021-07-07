Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

HIW opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

