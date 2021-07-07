Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801,248 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $94,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.