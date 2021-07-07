Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.29 ($12.57).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON HSX traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 856.60 ($11.19). 364,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.43. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.86. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

