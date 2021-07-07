Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $153,979.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.78 or 0.00921666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

