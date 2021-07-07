Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.17 million and $18,188.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.21 or 0.99873609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.53 or 0.00976191 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

