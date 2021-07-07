Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 16th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

