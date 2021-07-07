Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $1,075,986.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

