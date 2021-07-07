Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 3.6%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.21 and last traded at $96.20. 2,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.