Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 3.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.21 and last traded at $96.20. 2,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

