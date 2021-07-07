HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 450 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 415.98 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £84.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.04.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

