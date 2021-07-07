HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profitability. Also, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia. Nevertheless, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper its revenue growth in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 12,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

