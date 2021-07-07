Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 254.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

