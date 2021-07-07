HyperCash (HC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $851,549.00

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $32.49 million and $851,549.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.24 or 1.00018487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.01336599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00402614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00398532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005922 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005165 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.