HyperDAO Price Up 9.2% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.17 million and $16,150.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

