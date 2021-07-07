Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $937,539.99 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $937,539.99 and approximately $14,575.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00931383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

