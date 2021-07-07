ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $597.14 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $597.14 million and $48.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,328,116 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.