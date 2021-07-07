IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX stock opened at $219.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

