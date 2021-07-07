IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279,513 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

