IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. IKONICS shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 154,526 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -227.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

