imbrex (REX) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $92,888.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars.

