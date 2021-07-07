Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Acquires A$630,000.00 in Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Lesley Russell purchased 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$630,000.00 ($450,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

