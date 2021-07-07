Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 800.83 ($10.46). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 788.50 ($10.30), with a volume of 160,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -22.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.59.

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.