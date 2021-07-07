Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
