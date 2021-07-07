Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

