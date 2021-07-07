Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

