Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

