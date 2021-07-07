Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) & Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Critical Contrast

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 73.65% 47.39% 28.41% Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

68.6% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innoviva and Lixte Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviva presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.90%. Given Innoviva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innoviva is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviva and Lixte Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $336.79 million 4.12 $224.40 million $2.37 5.77 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$3.27 million N/A N/A

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Lixte Biotechnology.

Summary

Innoviva beats Lixte Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures, which might be useful in the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series for the treatment of chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group; pharmacologic study with the National Cancer Institute; and clinical research support agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center to carry out a Phase 1b clinical trial of its LB-100, a protein phosphatase inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in East Setauket, New York.

