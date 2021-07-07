Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 3.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.49. 12,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,618,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

