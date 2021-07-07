InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPOOF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.44.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

