InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.39

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 188536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$92.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

