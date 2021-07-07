Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Purchases 711 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,496.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

