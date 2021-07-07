Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Purchases 711 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,496.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
