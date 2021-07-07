Insider Buying: Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

