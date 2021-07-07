Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells 6,409 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMSC stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

