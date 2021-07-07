Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 298,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 317,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

