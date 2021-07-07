Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.10. The stock had a trading volume of 447,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $587.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

