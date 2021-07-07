Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RDFN stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 883,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

