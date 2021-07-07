Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

