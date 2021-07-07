Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

