Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $5,335,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

