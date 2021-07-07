Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Shares Up 24.5%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) shares shot up 24.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

