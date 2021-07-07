Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.56 ($3.01).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

