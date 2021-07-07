Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $837.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $948.04 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $949.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $861.47. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

