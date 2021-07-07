InvestDigital Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,456.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $314,132.33 and approximately $17,456.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00923732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044627 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.