Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,494 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of EVRI opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $12,784,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

