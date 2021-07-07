ION Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $295,168.16 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,619,866 coins and its circulating supply is 13,719,866 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

