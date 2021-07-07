IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $187.51 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00107256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

