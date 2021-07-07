iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $457,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,270,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $658,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

