iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 175,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,829. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.