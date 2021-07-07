iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,591,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.25. 15,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,166. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.76 and a 1 year high of $277.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.