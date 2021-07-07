iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

