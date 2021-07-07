iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 8,493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

