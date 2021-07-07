iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $101.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

